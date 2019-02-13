Perennial Legacy Garden ‘thrilled’ to be displaying at this year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Perennial, the charity that helps people in horticulture, is to present a show garden at this year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show, which runs from April 25 to 28.

Designed by David Wyndham Lewis, garden designer at Blank Canvas Gardens and Major Gifts Manager at Perennial, the Perennial Legacy Garden represents the lifelong impact leaving a gift in your will has on the people Perennial helps.

It is part of a year-long calendar of events to mark Perennial’s 180th anniversary.

This garden complements Perennial show gardens at RHS Flower Show Cardiff and RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The charity - which was founded in 1839 as a pension fund for retired gardeners - supports people and their families in all branches of horticulture through life-changing events with free and confidential personal support, for as long as it’s needed.

David Wyndham Lewis said; “Perennial’s work is often described as a ‘lifeline’ so the Perennial Legacy Garden’s structure is a visual interpretation of the influence that a life can have.

“The water in the garden represents life and legacy, touching every part of the design.

“We want to draw visitors through to learn more about Perennial and its incredible work supporting people in horticulture.”

The longevity of the charity is represented through the medium of water, reminding us that life emerges, flows through time overcoming all obstacles in its way before returning to the earth.

The bubbling, tricking and flowing of water culminates at a still pool which is intended to be a space for people to sit, reflect and remember.

Pots & Pithoi is supplying the water feature and a tryptic of artworks by Jane Proctor, representing the three phases of life, will hang on the yew hedging.

David Massey, based in Knaresborough, will build the garden – he built Perennial’s garden at the show in 2014, which was awarded Premier Gold.

All elements of the garden have been sourced from local crafts people and growers wherever possible.

Anita Bates, Director of Marketing & Fundraising at Perennial, added: “We’re thrilled to be displaying a show garden at Harrogate Spring Flower Show this year.

“It’s a favourite in the show calendar for us as it’s so local to our York Gate Garden near Leeds and we have a fantastic team of volunteers who always represent Perennial on our trade stand.

“This garden gives us a wonderful opportunity to talk to visitors about the importance of legacies to our life-changing work for people in horticulture and of course offers some brilliant design ideas for their own gardens.”

The Perennial Legacy Garden at Harrogate Spring Flower Show will raise awareness of the charity in the North of England.