Zero Carbon Harrogate to host 'thought-provoking discussion' as part of Harrogate Week of Peace
Taking place at Creative Harrogate, 2 Victoria Avenue, Harrogate on Tuesday, September 16 from 6pm to 8pm, the talk is being held as part of Harrogate Week of Peace, organised by Tamas lhasz-Kovács and the United Nations Association (UNA) to highlight the United Nations International Day of Peace to local people in Harrogate and surrounding areas.
Led by Clive Wilson (Chair of United Nations Association (UNA) Harrogate and author of Leading Beyond Sustainability), the event will be an interactive evening that will explore how climate breakdown impacts peace – and the positive steps we can take together in Harrogate to build a more sustainable, resilient and peaceful future.
Called Setting the Climate for Peace: How climate change impacts peace and what we can do about it in Harrogate, audience members at tonight’s event can look forward to thought-provoking discussion, practical ideas, and the chance to connect with others who care about people, planet and peace.
There will also be a special surprise stall from a leading ethical company with items for sale that really do change lives, transform communities and make the world a better place.