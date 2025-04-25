Zero Carbon Harrogate issues green 'checklist' for every candidate in Harrogate Town Council elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Non-political pressure group Zero Carbon Harrogate has issued a list of commitments it says it expects from every Town Council candidate in next week’s elections.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message to all political parties fielding candidates on May 1 for the newly-created town council from the Harrogate-based environmental charity is clear: if you’re serious about our community’s future, we all need to be committed to climate action today.

Zero Carbon Harrogate’s “Town Council Climate Manifesto” outlines six commitments for candidates to pledge to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognise the urgency of the climate crisis by committing to bold, local action and supporting adaptation efforts to protect the community.

Jemima Parker, Chair of Zero Carbon Harrogate, centre, said no serious candidate in the Harrogate Town Council elections could afford to ignore its Town Council Climate Manifesto.(Picture contributed)

Make more energy-efficient, warmer homes.

Back community-led renewable energy projects.

Rethink travel for cleaner, fairer streets.

Align local planning with climate resilience.

Invest in skills and training for a low-carbon economy.

Jemima Parker, Chair of Zero Carbon Harrogate, said no serious candidate could afford to ignore these issues.

“This isn’t just a wish list of ‘nice-to-haves’ – it’s what our town needs to thrive,” she said.

"Any candidate serious about improving Harrogate’s future must recognise the role climate issues play in local life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our ask is simple: bring a plan, not just promises, because a thriving, sustainable community will depend on the action we take today.”

One key measure Zero Carbon Harrogate says needs to be taken into account by the new Harrogate Town Council is warm homes.

In its Town Council Climate Manifesto, the pressures group says: "We need to recognise that national programmes to upgrade housing to be more energy-efficient and cheaper to run will ignore 90% of households.

"We need to support homeowners to upgrade their homes by equipping construction professionals and building consumer confidence to stimulate demand and help drive investment in energy efficient homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zero Carbon Harrogate is also calling for a rethink on travel and transport in its Town Council Climate Manifesto.

"We need to prioritise active travel, shared and sustainable transport to reduce emissions, improve air quality, and ensure accessible, affordable mobility to create a cleaner, fairer, integrated, low-carbon transport system for all.”

Read the full Zero Carbon Harrogate manifesto here: https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/_files/ugd/911ccd_ca582fda3def47bb9e634ca8c4dbfaef.pdf