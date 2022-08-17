Your chance to win £2000 in Harrogate charity raffle

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saint Michael’s provides vital care for people living with terminal illness and bereavement across the Harrogate district and they have recently launched the North Yorkshire Hospice Care Grand Raffle.

The charity is encouraging the local community to support them by buying a raffle ticket and be in with the chance of winning £2000, £350 or £150.

It costs Saint Michael’s, along with its family of services, more than £7 million each year to provide the charity's range of care and support.

Saint Michael’s Hospice is giving someone the chance to win £2000

Tony Collins, Saint Michael’s Chief Executive said: “We’re delighted to launch our Grand Raffle across the Harrogate district, Hambleton and Richmondshire with the exciting opportunity for supporters to win £2000.

“Every pound really does count in powering our vital support for people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

"70% of our care is funded by the generosity of our local communities and right now across North Yorkshire, more families than ever are in need of our specialist and personalised services.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who takes part and helps us make a real difference to local people.”

Tickets are just £1 and must be purchased and returned by October 7 and the winning tickets will be drawn on October 14.