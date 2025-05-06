Youngsters from remarkable Knaresborough theatre group star in biggest theatre in Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A remarkable theatre group for youngsters in Knaresborough praised for being an inclusive and accessible has enjoyed success on Leeds' biggest stage.

Formed in 2021, Knaresborough Youth Theatre has been championing inclusive and accessible theatre practice with specialist SEND qualified workshop leaders, allowing young people to explore their creative skills in a safe, welcoming space ever since.

Such is its progress and reputation in that short time that its young members recently performed at Leeds Playhouse in the 25th year of Shakespeare Schools Festival.

Showing their inventiveness as well as acting skills, Knaresborough Youth Theatre’s Intermediate and Advanced groups enjoyed creating their own version of Hamlet for Shakespeare Schools Festival, reimagining the role of the chorus, integrating communication aids, and rethinking one of Shakespeare's famous tragedies - Hamlet - as a comedy.

Rowena Lloyd, Director of Knaresborough Youth Theatre, said: “As well as the families of our members for their incredible contributions, we are hugely grateful to their supporters of this fantastic project: Knaresborough Rotary Club, The Happy Wanderers, Stephensons Estate Agents, Knaresborough Parish Charity, Knaresborough Priory Masonic Lodge.

Knaresborough Youth Theatre provide fun and engaging tuition for children from 4-18 years.

Participants spend their time learning and experiencing new skills in acting, comedy, singing, movement and stagecraft.

It holds weekly classes and holiday workshops at its base at CREATE Studios, Hexagon House, Grimbald Crag Close in Knaresborough.

For more information on Knaresborough Youth Theatre visit: https://www.knaresboroughyouththeatre.co.uk

Anyone who would like to book in for a class, should visit: https://bookwhen.com/yorkshirecreate