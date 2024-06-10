Youngsters' artistic talents to be showcased in Harrogate as Red Kite Learning Trust launches special event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading schools trust in Harrogate is to hold a special exhibition to showcase the talents of young pupils.

The Red Kite Learning Trust Art Exhibition will feature artwork created by youngsters at Oatlands Junior School.

A multi-academy trust made up of 14 schools in North and West Yorkshire, nurturing ambition, delivering excellence and enriching children's lives, the Red Kite Learning Trust event will take place at Oatlands Junior School tonight, Monday from 6pm to 8pm.

As well as pupils, also in attendance will be the Red Kite Learning Trust and Oatlands Junior School community of parents, carers, staff, governors and trustees.

The Trust has 1500-plus staff and 9,750-plus pupils in nine primary schools, four secondary schools and one all-through school.

It is one of 87 designated Teaching School Hubs in England and has trained more than 150 teachers to gain award of QTS and PGCE.