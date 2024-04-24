Young volunteers needed for Summer Reading Challenge at libraries across North Yorkshire - could it be you?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year, young people aged between 13 and 24 help to coordinate the challenge, which is organised by the Reading Agency.

The event encourages children aged four to 11 to read six library books over the summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s theme is Marvellous Makers, aiming to inspire children to tell their own stories.

Libraries across North Yorkshire are calling for young volunteers to help run the Summer Reading Challenge

A selection of books has been chosen to encourage creativity and empower young readers to become keen storytellers.

Volunteers will register children onto the challenge, help them to choose books, talk to them about the books they have read and assist with library activities.

North Yorkshire Council’s Corporate Director of Community Development, Nic Harne, said: “The annual Summer Reading Challenge brings thousands of children into our libraries who take part in fun activities and are encouraged to read for pleasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the summer holidays, children can experience a dip in reading.

"Taking part in the challenge sets them up for the next academic year.

“As always, we rely on a group of dedicated young volunteers to support libraries with the challenge.

"It’s a chance for them to learn new skills, gain work experience, improve their confidence and have fun along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about volunteering and to apply, you should contact your local library.

Applications should be submitted by Friday, June 28.