Young people urged to sign up for course

“This course is open to young men and women who are over 16 at the start and under 18 on the day the course concludes,” said a Knaresborough Rotary spokesman Brian Souter.

“The course contains a mixture of physical and mental challenges that allow participants to experience leadership, team building, communication, and problem-solving skills.

“These are based on both indoor and outdoor activities including water activities, orienteering, raft building and presentations.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotary has been running the courses for over 20 years and has helped over 1,000 young adults to develop their personal skills as a leader.

Mr Souter added: “Rotary is proud of the system of helping to develop the leaders of tomorrow and looks forward to meeting and working with many more in the future.”

The course takes place at Hebden Hay, a Scout hostel in the Hardcastle Crags valley above Hebden Bridge with course one on Sunday July 24 to Friday July 29 and course two from Sunday July 31 to Friday August 5.

Full sponsorship is available through Rotary in Knaresborough.

The course staff are made up of a team of professional instructors and Rotarians from around the Yorkshire area who supervise the activities and offer feedback to the awardees on their performance.

Awardees must be at least 16 and not have attained 18 years of age at the start and finish of the course.

In 2019 Knaresborough Rotary Club sponsored Explorer Scout Alex Romanec, a pupil at the St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form and a member of the Tewit Silver Band.