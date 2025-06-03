From left, Olivia O'Connell, Faith Harford and Amelie Kilford, who were volunteers at Ripon Library during last year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Young people in North Yorkshire encouraged to become Reading Challenge Volunteers

Young people are being encouraged to help run the ever-popular Summer Reading Challenge soon to launch in North Yorkshire libraries.

The challenge, which is organised by the Reading Agency, relies on volunteers aged between 13 and 24 to help run and promote it alongside library staff.

The event encourages children aged between four and 11 to read six library books over the summer holidays.

This year’s theme is Story Garden, inspiring children to celebrate their surroundings, explore enchanting worlds, and take on outdoor adventures through reading.

Volunteers will register children onto the challenge, help them to choose books, talk to them about the books they have read, award prizes, and assist with library activities.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Every year, the Summer Reading Challenge offers an opportunity for young people to volunteer at their local library and encourage children to read for pleasure.

“By speaking to children and adults, it is sure to boost self-confidence and gain independence. Volunteers also get the chance to learn more about libraries and books, having plenty of fun while they do.

“Many volunteers have fond memories of taking part in the challenge and use it as an opportunity to give something back. I would encourage anybody to sign-up.”

To find out more about volunteering and to apply, go to or contact your local library. Applications should be made by Friday, June 27.

For more information on the Story Garden challenge, visit the website at www.summerreadingchallenge.org.uk