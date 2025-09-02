An avid young reader has visited every library in North Yorkshire to share her love of books over the school summer holidays.

Kaitlin Clarkson, 12, who lives near Masham, has read about 150 library books so far this year, which inspired her to embark on a literary-themed adventure.

Kaitlin took part in North Yorkshire Council’s Summer Reading Challenge until the maximum age of 11, which encourages children to read six library books of their choice over the summer holidays.

This year, Kaitlin set herself the challenge of visiting all 42 North Yorkshire libraries with her mother, Liv, and brother, Toby, during the six-week break.

“My aim was to call at every library in the county and I can’t believe that’s what we achieved,” said Kaitlin.

“I’ve loved my summer adventure and have been able to spread my love of reading throughout my travels.

“I’ve taken a picture outside of every library to document the journey and borrowed different books as I went.

"My favourite books are romantic comedies and graphic novels.”

Kaitlin aims to be a Summer Reading Challenge volunteer next year, again touring some of her favourite libraries to inspire more children to read.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Kaitlin is a great advocate for people to use their local library, and to highlight the importance of reading during the school holidays.

“Staff and volunteers have been delighted to welcome her family through their doors and have helped to choose different books to borrow.

“Our libraries offer a vast collection of books for young readers, but they offer so much more.

"There are thousands of free digital audio books, eBooks, magazines, newspapers, comics and graphic novels to explore.”

Visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries for more information about what libraries offer.