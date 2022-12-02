Young girl's incredible efforts for Knaresborough Rotary Christmas Toy Appeal
A nine-year-old Knaresborough girl has been praised as a true Christmas hero for gathering toys to give to needy children this Christmas.
Nine-year-old Annabelle, a Knaresborough Brownie, spotted a news item that Knaresborough Rotary Club had launched its annual Christmas Toy Appeal via Facebook.
The youngster then set about collecting toys from fellow Brownies and Rainbows to donate to struggling families.
She has taken them to Gracious Street Methodist Church whose gift service is this Sunday morning, December 4.
Knaresborough Rotary President David Kaye and project co-ordinator Debbie Wilson have thanked Anabelle for her brilliant work in collecting so many toys.
In doing so, she also earned her Charities Brownie Badge.
Knaresborough Rotary is now working with Noah’s Ark Nursery, King James’s School and The Salvation Army to distribute the toys in time for Christmas.
Anyone who would like to join Knaresborough Rotary should go to the national website at: