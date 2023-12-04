Young friends from St Aidan's High School reunited ten years later as stars of panto at Harrogate Theatre
The last time Naail Ishaq and Faye Weerasinghe were on stage together was more than a decade ago in sixth form studying performing arts at St Aidan's High School.
Now the two talented 29-year-olds, who went their separate ways to forge their careers in acting, are shining in the limelight as the twin leads in Harrogate Theatre's acclaimed new pantomime Dick Whittington which was launched last week to five star reviews.
Playing, respectively, the thigh-slapping Dick Whittington and razor sharp Alice Fitzwarren, the talented performers are delighted to be alongside fellow cast members on stage, who include comic genius Tim Stedman in his 23rd panto appearance at Harrogate Theatre.
Far from being outshone, Naail and Faye have brought new life and personality to their roles.
"Dick needs to be heroic but I wanted to bring humour to role,” said Naail, an actor/director who was a member of Harrogate Youth Theatre.
"It’s the little details that make Harrogate panto so great – and the team work.”
"I don’t play Alice like a traditional princess because I’m not a silly girly type of person,” said Faye, who has appeared in theatre across England.
"I think we both wanted to make our characters more real.”
Naail and Faye relish the chance to appear in such an important show in their hometown.
They first met aged 16 at St Aidan’s where they appeared together in a school production of Lungs.
Both went to London, Naail’s gaining broad experience on the job, Faye training at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
Eventually, their different roads led back to Harrogate.
Naail has been an understudy three times previously in the panto, Faye starred in Harrogate Theatre’s rep season last year.
"It’s so nice to be on stage in Harrogate panto,” said Naail, “but it’s a team effort at all times.”
"The cast this year is a bit younger but audiences seem to be loving it,” said Faye.
Dick Whittington runs until January 14.