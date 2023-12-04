Young friends from St Aidan's High School reunited ten years later as stars of panto at Harrogate Theatre

Two former Harrogate school friends have been reunited – as the stars of the town’s acclaimed new Christmas panto.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The last time Naail Ishaq and Faye Weerasinghe were on stage together was more than a decade ago in sixth form studying performing arts at St Aidan's High School.

Now the two talented 29-year-olds, who went their separate ways to forge their careers in acting, are shining in the limelight as the twin leads in Harrogate Theatre's acclaimed new pantomime Dick Whittington which was launched last week to five star reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing, respectively, the thigh-slapping Dick Whittington and razor sharp Alice Fitzwarren, the talented performers are delighted to be alongside fellow cast members on stage, who include comic genius Tim Stedman in his 23rd panto appearance at Harrogate Theatre.

Reunited on stage - Talented young Harrogate actors Faye Weerasinghe and Naail Ishaq in Dick Whittington at Harrogate Theatre. (Picture contributed)

Far from being outshone, Naail and Faye have brought new life and personality to their roles.

"Dick needs to be heroic but I wanted to bring humour to role,” said Naail, an actor/director who was a member of Harrogate Youth Theatre.

"It’s the little details that make Harrogate panto so great – and the team work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t play Alice like a traditional princess because I’m not a silly girly type of person,” said Faye, who has appeared in theatre across England.

"I think we both wanted to make our characters more real.”

Naail and Faye relish the chance to appear in such an important show in their hometown.

They first met aged 16 at St Aidan’s where they appeared together in a school production of Lungs.

Both went to London, Naail’s gaining broad experience on the job, Faye training at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Eventually, their different roads led back to Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naail has been an understudy three times previously in the panto, Faye starred in Harrogate Theatre’s rep season last year.

"It’s so nice to be on stage in Harrogate panto,” said Naail, “but it’s a team effort at all times.”

"The cast this year is a bit younger but audiences seem to be loving it,” said Faye.