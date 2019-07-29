Young Farmers’ bid for national title

Boroughbridge Young Farmers’ Club members are off to the National Young Farmers’ Tug of War Championships at the Tenbury Show on Saturday, where teams will battle it out to see who will be named national champion. The boys competed in Northumberland at the Northern Area TOW Young Farmers’ competition last month, when they put on a brilliant performance and put everything into pulling throughout all their heats.

They had stiff competition from other clubs, but with strength and determination they managed to pull the other teams over the line to become the Northern Area Champions. Pictured above are Boroughbridge Young Farmers Joe Middlemiss, Keith Anderson, Callum Throup, George Gill, Ben Winn, coach Rachel Lewis, Ben Voakes, Jim Gledhill, Joe Groves and Ben Robinson (both Tadcaster and Wetherby Young Farmers).