Young dog lover goes on camp

Lydia Sutheran and her Border Collie Domino at the Young Kennel Club Summer Camp. Picture: The Kennel Club

Lydia Sutheran, aged 10 and from Knaresborough, and her Border Collie Domino, joined 40 other youngsters, all aged from 7 to 16 years old, to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual YKC Summer Camp held at Rutland Showground in Oakham, Rutland.

The showground was been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers took over, having fun while learning skills with their dogs and keeping them healthy and active.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesman for the Young Kennel Club said: “The annual summer camp is a highlight in the Young Kennel Club calendar and we are delighted to see so many members return this year and be reunited with their friends.

“We are so proud of the wealth of talent and dedication displayed by our members and they really promote everything that the Young Kennel Club stands for; teamwork, developing skills and building self-confidence, as well as responsible dog ownership.

“Nothing can match the enthusiasm and passion of YKC Summer Camp.”

YKC Summer Camp, which this year ran from August 1-6, is regarded as a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events.

The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keep the youngsters busy from morning till night.

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities include a quiz night and sports evening.

Young Kennel Club membership is for anyone aged 6-24 years, with or without a dog, pedigree or crossbreed.

It aims to educate young people in the care and training of dogs, while promoting fun and friendship.