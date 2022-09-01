Young carers enjoy Masterchef experience at Harrogate College on a break away from caring

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young carers at Harrogate College in the training kitchens enjoying a free Masterchef event.

Organised by Carers Resource, the youngsters were allowed by Harrogate College to use their training kitchens free of charge.

Harrogate butchers Yorkshire Farmers Meat Co kindly provided assorted sausages for the pizzas, and Roots & Fruits donated vegetables.

Linda Hall, Young Carer Practitioner at Carers’ Resource, said: “The young carers had a great day and really enjoyed the experience of being in a professional-style kitchen.

“They all learnt a lot, developing their cooking skills and helping each other out.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Harrogate College for letting us use their facilities, and to the local butchers and greengrocers who donated products for us to use.”

Young carer Eva said: “This has been the best day ever and I don’t want it to end.

"I have had such good fun.”

A young carer is defined as someone aged 18 or under who helps look after a relative who has a condition, such as a disability, illness, mental health condition, or who misuse drugs or alcohol.

Most young carers look after one of their parents or care for a brother or sister.

The Young Carers team at Carers’ Resource supports young carers in the Bradford, Harrogate, Craven and Selby districts, offering youth clubs, activities, trips and mentoring.