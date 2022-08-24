Young cancer survivor from Harrogate area's mental wellbeing boosted by sailing adventure

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgina Kent, who lives in Staveley eight miles from Harrogate, said the experience of sailing for four days off the west coast of Scotland had provided a tonic for her mental wellbeing.

"I’m going away feeling a lot more confident and have made some new friends forever.

"It’s been the best experience.”

Staveley teenager Georgina Kent (pictured middle left) with her crewmates sailing off the coast of Scotland with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was just 13 when she was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma.

She said: “It affected my life quite badly, as my mum’s a single mum, so she had to look after two kids, two dogs, and, obviously me being ill.

“Being on the boat, seeing how far I’d come, it made me feel proud to think that I could go out and meet people like me.”

Georgina was among 26 young people who spent last week sailing on the water near Largs thanks to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which aims to inspire young people aged eight-24 to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Despite previous experience with dinghy sailing, Georgina admits she felt a little trepidation in advance, though not about the actual sailing.

Georgina said: “I like helping others and being in a team. And being in charge!

"But I was still nervous about how other people would be.

"But we all shared our stories and had a really good time just talking through stuff, not making it too serious, having a bit of a joke about it all.”

The charity's sailing and outdoor activities offer young people the chance to meet others who have had similar experiences and enable them to rediscover their independence and enjoy an increased sense of self-worth.

Georgina said: “Everyone's been positive and uplifting each other. If anyone was worried about something, we were all there to help, make them feel better and just keep them going.”

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was founded by the record-breaking round-the-world yachtswoman in 2003.