Yorkshire’s top chefs announced for forthcoming Harrogate Food and Drink Festival this summer

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has announced its full Live Cookery Theatre line-up which will include BBC TV MasterChef stars and more.

Returning to the Stray for the fifth year in just four weeks' time, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has partnered with Yorkshire Food Guide to present eight live chef demonstrations across its weekend-long celebration.

From June 28-29, The Live Cookery Theatre will play host to the likes of executive head chefs, culinary directors, independent business owners and well-known faces from our TV screens.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “Plenty of work has gone in behind the scenes to build an entertainment line-up that’s testament to four fantastic years on the Stray.

Top chef Jon Appleby who will appear at The Harrogate Food & Drink Festival this year. (Picture contributed)

"Without a doubt, our fifth anniversary is going to be special.”

Saturday, June 28

Joe Crowe (Three’s A Crowd, Harrogate) - Head Chef of Three’s a Crowd, a Michelin Guide-endorsed gastropub in Harrogate.

Iain Wilkinson (Storehouse, Ripon) - Head Chef of Storehouse Kitchen in Ripon, Iain has many culinary accolades, including the Chef of The Year award at Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards.

Steve Collinson (Cedar Court Hotel) - Executive Head Chef Steve Collinson is an expert in locally-sourced, high-quality British cuisine and developed the menu at Amber’s Restaurant of the Cedar Court Hotel.

Adam Maddock (Saltmoore) - Overseeing all menu creation at Saltmoore, a luxurious, wellness-led sanctuary in Whitby, Adam works in collaboration with the Michelin-starred Tommy Banks.

Sunday, June 29

Owen Diaram (MasterChef/Cook With Owen) - Harrogate local Owen Diaram expertly blends global flavours with British and European influences.

Kurtus Auty (Bosuns) - Passionate for global flavours and culinary art, former MasterChef UK contestant and recipient of Yorkshire’s Best Young Chef Award winner Kurtus Auty strives to set new standards of excellence at at Bosuns, an iconic riverside restaurant in York.

Jon Appleby (The Mill Group) - Jon Appleby is an expert in British produce and seasonal ingredients, emphasising sustainability through flavour-driven dishes.

Bobby Geetha (Fleur, Kerala Canteen, Nesso Coffee) - A Great British Menu competitor, MasterChef UK Finalist, an International Menu Consultant, and a published author, Bobby Geetha is a culinary expert with specialities in fine dining and Indian Cuisine.

Additional Stages

The Live Music Stage will host up-and-coming performers, as well as The Beatles and Elton John tributes.

The Live Entertainers Stage will feature family magic shows, comedy, and performing arts.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/