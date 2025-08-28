Yorkshire's most exciting new orchestra to launch its debut season in Harrogate

A new high-powered Harrogate-based orchestra aiming to become a Yorkshire leader is preparing for its first-ever season bouyed by the appearance of an international music star.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cuore Chamber Orchestra, whose brilliant opening concert took place in Harrogate in May when film and TV star Freddie Fox compered, will be joined by international superstar pianist Oxana Shevchenko for the launch of its debut season on September 27.

The forthcoming concert at Harrogate’s Royal Hall follows Cuore Chamber Orchestra’s successful launch in May which attracted a large audience from Harrogate, Leeds, London and, even, Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will include Mendelssohn’s ‘Italian’ Symphony and Grieg’s renowned piano concerto, blessed by the exceptional talents of Oxana Shevchenko who, after winning first prize at the 2010 Scottish International Piano Competition, has performed throughout the world with the likes of Vladimir Ashkenazy, Martyn Brabbins and Ray Chen.

The Cuore Chamber Orchestra's first concert of its debut season in Harrogate will feature international star pianist Oxana Shevchenko. (Picture contributed)

The new orchestra’s founder, conductor and artistic director William Dutton was born in Leeds and brought up in Harrogate, before starting his musical career as a singer, winning BBC Radio 2 Young Chorister of the year in 2006.

His aim is to showcase classical music at the very highest level with exceptional young professional musicians and put The Cuore Chamber Orchestra on the map in Yorkshire and beyond.

Oxana Shevchenko said: “I’m so excited to perform in Yorkshire with my dear friend and colleague William.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Grieg is very close to my heart, having first performed it when I was just 11-years-old."

Freddie Fox, the orchestra’s ambassador, whose family has long-time links with Harrogate and the Royal Hall going back more than a century, will be attending The Cuore Chamber Orchestra’s season opener.

At the performance Cuore, which means “soul core heart” in Italian, will be announcing the details of the rest of the season, including their Leeds debut, a special fundraising concert in collaboration with St Gemma’s Hospice, and the first in a series of concerts aimed at younger people.

A 35-piece orchestra on its debut, Cuore is set to push the definition of ‘chamber’ even further with additional members next time round.