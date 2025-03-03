Yorkshire's 'Garden Racecourse' is ranked in top 20 best racecourses in the UK

Ripon has been rated among the best racecourses in the UK in new rankings released this week.

The experts at OLBG and OLBG Racing have compiled the ultimate guide to 2025’s UK’s best racecourses ahead of next week’s Cheltenham Festival.

The rating of the best venues are based on ticket prices, transport accessibility, review scores, social media followings, article sentiment, search data, and the number of race days throughout the year.

The results show the best racecourse in the UK with a score of 7.97 out of 10 is Ascot.

Known as Yorkshire's Garden Racecourse, Ripon Races has been hosting some of the most exciting, prestigious and enjoyable racing in the country for more than 300 years. (Picture contributed)

Located in Berkshire, the racecourse welcomes over 300,000 visitors during its Royal Ascot festival, which takes place over five days in June

Ascot Racecourse has around 303,900 followers across Instagram and X and generated over 1.13 million Google searches last year.

Rated second is Beverley Racecourse with a racecourse score of 6.83 out of 10.

The venue has an impressive review score of 4.5 out of 5 on Google and Tripadvisor, with attendees praising its friendly and helpful staff, efficient service, and clean facilities.

Beverley Racecourse has almost 25,600 followers across its official Instagram and X accounts.

In third place is Musselburgh Racecourse, scoring 6.47 out of 10

Located in the East Lothian area, Musselburgh Racecourse has a 4.5-star rating on Google and Tripadvisor, with previous attendees commending the “first class” service, hospitality packages, and “terrific atmosphere.”

The venue has around 46,200 followers across Instagram and X and gained over 186,100 Googlesearches over the last year.

But Ripon’s beautiful racecourse also features highly in the new rankings, coming in 12th place.

Known as Yorkshire's Garden Racecourse, Ripon Races has been hosting some of the most exciting, prestigious and enjoyable racing in the country for more than 300 years.

It was recognised last year in the 2024 Racecourse Association (RCA) Showcase Awards when it received the Raceday Award for its Olympics-inspired Gold Medal Family Day.

Horse racing is one of the most popular sports in the UK with 4.8 million people attending in 2022.

There are almost 1,500 race days across 60 different racecourses each year.

More information at: https://www.olbg.com/blogs/best-uk-racecourses