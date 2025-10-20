Yorkshire Water's warning to residents in Darley and High Birstwith over potential 'contamination'

A number of households near Pateley Bridge and Harrogate are being told to boil their tap water by Yorkshire Water as a precaution against possible contamination.

Yorkshire Water said 86 properties in the Nidderdale area may have been contaminated with bacteria.

Rural communities located within the HG3 2 postcode area, including High Birstwith, Darley, Menwith Hill, Thornthwaite, and Felliscliffe, may have been affected by elevated levels of coliform, part of a family of bacteria which includes E. coli and which can cause significant illness in the frail, the elderly, the sick and the very young.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "Last week, some of our routine tests showed that the water supply in HG3 2 didn't meet our usual standards.

"As a result, we've issued precautionary boil water advice to customers in the area.

"Customers may see more Yorkshire Water colleagues around this week, while we continue our efforts to get everything back to normal as soon as possible."

The order by Yorkshire Water advices people to boil all tap water and allow to cool for drinking, cleaning teeth and preparing foods which will be eaten uncooked.

The water supply and treatment utility company confirmed it would be carrying out investigations, collecting additional water samples and begin flushing the network this week.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We understand the boil water advice will be inconvenient for customers and would like to thank them for their patience.”