Yorkshire Water's warning on 'historically low' water levels after driest spring on record

Yorkshire Water is warning that water levels are still at "historically low levels" after nearly four months of very dry weather and that includes the Harrogate district.

Although no drought warnings have yet been issued, the water giant says reservoir levels dropped once again last week in what is becoming a worrying situation.

The rain over the weekend did lead to an increase in river flows in the Harrogate and Nidderdale areas, mostly in the Nidd, Ure, Wharfe and Aire.

But the recent wet weather has provided, at best, only a temporary respite, added Yorkshire Water and river flows are already dropping again back towards the historically low levels seen earlier in May.

Dave Kaye, Director of Water at Yorkshire Water, said: “The rain over the weekend and the picture for an unsettled week ahead is a welcome relief for the region after a very dry spell.

“While the rainfall over the weekend helped gardens recover and will help trees and plants in full spring growth.

"Gardens and trees will have taken most of the rainfall, leaving less to run off into rivers, groundwater or to top up reservoirs.

"Coupled with wind and some sunshine a lot of the rainfall has quickly evaporated. ”

Yorkshire’s reservoir stocks have been falling since late January, or 120 days, after one of the driest springs on record and increased customer demand during warmer temperatures.

Soils are now very dry after nearly four months of very dry weather so will soak up a lot of rain, holding the water and not allowing it to flow to rivers or groundwater.

Water demand fell over the wet bank holiday weekend – from 1.38 billion litres on Friday, May 23 to 1.26 billion litres on Monday, May 26 – a reduction of 120 million litres – or the equivalent of Bradford’s daily usage.

Despite the welcome rainfall, Yorkshire Water has continued to urge customers save water where possible, as reservoir stock levels dropped to 62.9% on Monday, May 26 from 66.1% the previous week - below the average of 87.8% for this time of year.

“The rainfall over the weekend, whilst welcome to us and farmers, if not holidaymakers, doesn't make up for the large deficit seen over the last few months or the amount of water we use from the reservoirs for daily supplies."

Reservoir levels were taken on Monday so any impact from rainfall from Monday and Tuesday this week will not have had time to affect stock levels.