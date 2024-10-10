Yorkshire Water under fire from Knaresborough MP over bonuses to bosses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate's MP is calling for Yorkshire Water to ban bonuses as he criticises the company for “focusing on profits over people and the environment”.

Tom Gordon, Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, is calling out Yorkshire Water for their failings following the latest news that the company will be returning £36 million to its customers as rebates, due to their failure to deliver services properly.

“This £36 million rebate is another slap in the face to Yorkshire Water customers, who can expect less than a £10 reduction on their bills next year after years of relentless price hikes, while still not getting the service that they are paying for,” said Mr Gordon

“It’s outrageous that while Yorkshire Water’s customers are being squeezed, the company’s leadership continues to line their pockets with bonuses.

“The company’s focus on profits over people and the environment is unacceptable and must change. We must see a ban on executive bonuses at Yorkshire Water.

"To hand out bonuses whilst these failures continue would be wrong.

“Yorkshire Water needs to stop hiding behind excuses and start making the necessary investments to fix their crumbling infrastructure.

"Their customers deserve so much more.”

Yorkshire Water vows it “cares deeply about river health” and that its business plan for 2025-2030, reviewed by Ofwat, includes its largest-ever environmental investment of £7.8 billion. (Picture contributed)

The Lib Dem MP's comments come after industry regulator Ofwat demanded that water companies return £158 million to customers due to poor performance.

Yorkshire Water was ordered to pay back the third-largest sum after Ofwat revealed that in 2023, the company discharged untreated wastewater into the region’s river for an alarming seven hours a day on average.

Recent months have seen Yorkshire Water vow it “cares deeply about river health” and that its business plan for 2025-2030, reviewed by Ofwat, includes its largest-ever environmental investment of £7.8 billion.

Responding to Ofwat's investigation Yorkshire Water said: "We care deeply about river health and we want to provide reassurance that we have already taken considerable action to improve.

Years of public concern over sewage spills in the River Nidd at Knaresborough saw a bid for Bathing Water Status for the Nidd approved in May by the Government. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"For the past two years we have been industry-leading for our wastewater treatment works compliance.

"We have more robust processes and procedures in place, and we have finished work at 10 storm overflows with 44 on site, and 66 due to start soon as part of our £180m investment programme.

"Our business plan for 2025-2030 proposes our largest environmental investment of £7.8bn.”

Years of public concern over sewage spills in the River Nidd, saw a bid for Bathing Water Status for the Nidd approved in May.

Since then, the Environment Agency has undertaken weekly testing of a stretch of the river by Knaresborough Lido.