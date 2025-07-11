Yorkshire Water plea to Harrogate residents: 'Don't use hosepipes to water your gardens or wash your car'

A list has been issued of activities that are not permitted as hosepipe restrictions came into force in Harrogate and the rest of Yorkshire during the current drought.

Yorkshire Water has issued a list of things not to do while the temporary hosepipe ban is in place .

Using a hosepipe to water a garden.

Using a hosepipe to clean private vehicles or boats.

Watering plants with a hosepipe on a domestic or other non-commercial premises.

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming, paddling pool, hot tub or cold-water plunge pool with a hosepipe.

Using a hosepipe for domestic recreational use.

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond or ornamental fountain using a hosepipe.

Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe.

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe.

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe.

People can still wash their car and water their gardens without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can; or use water that is not sourced from taps such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt, or a private borehole.

Businesses will be allowed to use a hosepipe if it is directly related to a commercial purpose.

There are restrictions on using a hosepipe if not for those essential commercial needs - so using a hosepipe to clean a path outside a business property, for example, would not be allowed.

Blue badge holders, those on Yorkshire Water’s Priority Services Register or WaterSure tariff for medical reasons, are also excluded from the restrictions.

Yorkshire Water’s director of water, Dave Kaye, said: “Introducing these restrictions is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’ve been doing everything we can to avoid having to put them in place.

"Our region experienced an extremely dry spring, which resulted in the region entering drought status in June

"We are implementing the hosepipe restrictions now to help conserve water and to protect Yorkshire's environment.

"As a result, people are being asked to stop using their hosepipes to water their gardens, wash their cars or for any other activities.”