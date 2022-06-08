Yorkshire Water plans parking charges at Nidderdale reservoirs

Planning permission will be sought for the parking meters this month and, if approved, will be installed for a trial period later this year.

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside advisor at Yorkshire Water said: “We know how important our sites are to local communities and visitors alike.

“We have thought long and hard about the way people use our sites before implementing this trial, as well as considering approaches at similar sites around the country.

“We believe a small parking fee and increased security will help to dissuade anti-social behaviour, such as fly-tipping, at our sites but also have a long-term positive impact in terms of the projects we can deliver in the future.

“Our brand-new, in-house ranger team will be supported as a direct result of introducing these charges and we have a wide range of exciting conservation, community and facilities enhancements lined up for the future.

“We are collaborating with local authorities and local stakeholders to ensure the introduction of these tariffs causes minimal disruption and we will be working hard to ensure all our visitors are aware of the charges before they arrive at our sites.”

Yorkshire Water said that income raised through parking tariffs will be reinvested across the company’s sites to aid nature conservation, countryside management and improvement of facilities at reservoir sites.

The charges will also contribute towards the first ever in-house Yorkshire Water ranger team, which will include nine area rangers to ensure visitors have a positive experience on site, complete maintenance and tackle anti-social behaviour which poses a threat to people, wildlife and the environment.

Proposed tariffs are 1 hour - £1; 2 hours - £2; 6 hours - £3; All day - £5; Annual pass - £30.

Bransby Wilson Parking Solutions will operate the parking meters and ANPR cameras will be installed and visitors will be able to pay via card, Ring Go app or phone.