Yorkshire TV actress opens up over impact of unspoken health issue on women's worklife

A former Emmerdale actress whose partner helps run a major Harrogate business has spoken for the first time about the impact of endometriosis on her life - and that of millions of women who share the condition.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old Mica Keeble, who played a younger version of Charity Dingle on Emmerdale in 2019, revealed she had always suffered with chronic period pain but assumed it was normal, until she was finally diagnosd with endometriosis at the age of 18.

Her condition became so severe, it caused her lung to collapse every month and she was initially told a hysterectomy was the only option, which came as complete shock at such at young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only after starting a new job at HECK!, the UK’s favourite sausage brand, when she was 21, that she eventually felt confident enough to open up to work colleagues about her condition and it was speaking to co-founder Debbie Keeble that encouraged her to seek a second opinion.

HECK - Mica and Roddy Keeble at their North Yorkshire home with their children Winnie and Edie. 1 March 2025

“I started working at HECK!, to supplement my acting income,” said Mica, “but my symptoms were so debilitating, I knew I had to explain to the family what I was going through.

“It was a difficult conversation to have, but they were incredibly supportive and encouraged me to get a second opinion.

"Thankfully I did and this led to an operation that started to sort the problem and help me move on with my life, and I avoided having to have a hysterectomy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Mica still acts – she recently had a supporting role in BBC medical drama Casualty – her main role is managing distribution and quality control at HECK!

She went on to meet Roddy Keeble, the youngest son of Harrogate couple Andrew and Debbie Keeble who started HECK! in Bedale back in 2013, eventually marrying him and having two children who are now aged one and three.

“The HECK! team has been brilliant right from the beginning, both supporting my health problems and giving me great career opportunities beyond acting,” said Mica.

“It’s a real family and friends concern here and everyone’s so supportive and looks out for one another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mica Keeble is now leading a campaign during Endometriosis Action Month in March, to raise workplace awareness of the condition.

It comes after research by the BBC and Office for National Statistics (ONS) found many of the 1.5 million women in the UK with the condition experience a significant negative impact on their worklife.

For more on Mica Keeble's campaign, visit www.heckfood.co.uk/news

For more on Endometriosis, visit: https://www.endometriosis-uk.org/endometriosis-action-month-2025