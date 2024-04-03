Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen announced as star judge for Harrogate Dog Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Owen, a renowned writer, presenter and all-round shepherdess, is well-known for her time on shows including ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’ – which brought in more than three million views per episode.

Following a successful event last year, the Harrogate Dog Show will return to the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 13.

Dog owners and their furry friends can enter different classes throughout the day, including Dog Amanda Would Most Like to Take Home, Handsomest Dog, Cutest Puppy and many more, with a range of top themed prizes on offer.

Matthew Chapman, Manager at Harrogate BID, said: “From humble beginnings at the 2021 Jubilee celebrations on the Stray, to the Harrogate Dog Show now being in its third year and attracting a nationally renowned star judge like Amanda, we couldn’t be prouder and more excited to deliver this for our BID members again.”

A number of traders will also be on hand to offer different products and services in a pop-up market in the Victoria Shopping Centre.

To register to take part, simply turn up on the day from 10am and join in.

For the first time, Harrogate BID is opening up sponsorship opportunities for events throughout this year – including categories and classes featured in the Harrogate Dog Show.

To find out more, email the team at [email protected]