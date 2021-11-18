Yorkshire In Bloom award for community worker

Kazia Knight, the chairman of Friends of Sandringham Park and a former town councillor, has been awarded certificates of excellence from Yorkshire in Bloom for her community work during the pandemic.

“Yorkshire in Bloom usually come out to assess the awards at the parks/green spaces that are part of the association,” said Kazia.

“During the last 18 months of this pandemic, instead they have awarded individuals and groups with certificates for their work based on what they have done for their community during the pandemic as visits were suspended.”

As well as working 12-hour shifts at the Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate for 15 months, Kazia became a royal volunteer community responder, supporting people who needed medicines and food, and volunteered at vaccination centres.

Kazia’s work did not stop there, as she explained: “I and Friends of Sandringham park went into collaboration with Aldi Wetherby for donations of food to distribute to those who are struggling.

“During the summer I also applied for a grant from Aldi to support children in the community who may be in food poverty.

“We were blessed to receive £400 from Aldi and I distributed gift vouchers to Wetherby schools so teachers could give to those identified as in need of this support.

“I dropped off food parcels to those in need that had no other means of support too.”

Kazia and friend Claire King started a Facebook page called Preloved-Reloved, which appealed for donations of second hand goods, while charity shops were in lockdown.

“We then supported those in Wetherby and surrounding areas with items that they needed but either could not get or were dire need of,” said Kazia.

“Examples of support were: a man’s car broke down and he could not get to work. We managed to get him a bike so he could still work.

“A lady had no money to keep warm and we got her blankets and warm clothing for the winter and food.

“A young boy needed his own guitar to allow him to partake in lessons and we managed to get him one.

“We supported a young mum who needed clothing and toys for her children and we also supported many more.”

The personal awards follow a high honour for Sandringham Park which won its 10th Green Flag Award.