Yorkshire Day is to be marked with free event at iconic Harrogate cafe and food hall

One of Harrogate’s most iconic cafes and farm shops is to hold a food and drink event featuring free tastings.

Hailed as “as one of Britain’s best food halls” recently, Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall aims to celebrate Yorkshire Day next week in style at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

Taking place inside and outside the cafe and food hall, it will be the first public event since the shop and Kitchen café reopened with a fresh, modern new look following its biggest refurbishment since 2009.

All will be welcome at Fodder on Friday, August 1 when there will be live music and free food and drink tastings from more than 20 local suppliers from 4pm to 8pm.

There will be bar from Harrogate Brewing Company showcasing their range of beers available in the shop.

A Fodder bar will be serving cocktails and spritz to showcase more Yorkshire suppliers, and Yorkshire meat will be served from a barbecue.

Vanessa Pitt, Fodder General Manager said: “We are so looking forward to Yorkshire Day at Fodder.

"It’s going to be a fantastic event with a lovely atmosphere for all the family as we celebrate our many brilliant Yorkshire suppliers and serve delicious barbecue food; all our meat comes from Yorkshire farms.

"It will be a terrific celebration of Yorkshire food and drink.”

Producers attending will include: Yorvale offering ice cream tastings, Burtree Puddings with samples of their delicious desserts, Original Baker and their quality pies and quiches, Sing Gin and their gin made with the finest botanicals, Lottie Shaw’s and their Yorkshire parkin, as well as Kandlers Table with their Harrogate-made candles and diffusers.

Fodder was recently named among the best in Britain after being listed in a national food trade magazine. Speciality Food magazine hailed Fodder as one of Britain’s best food halls in a guide to the top 21 in the country, a prestigious list which included Harrods in London.

Now known as the Kitchen, Fodder’s cafe has a new menu with dishes using produce from the shop, as well as a smart new look with more seating.