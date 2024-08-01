Yorkshire Day is marked by Knaresborough Town Crier in fine style at historic location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Knaresborough Town Crier has certainly made his presence felt today on Yorkshire Day.

To mark the yearly celebration on August 1 to promote England’s largest and greatest county, Mr Mark Hunter and Consort gave the Yorkshire Day Proclamation at the Market Cross and 1149 and Knaresborough Castle at noon.

Oyez Oyez Oyez: What Knaresborough Town Crier said

"Townsfolk of Knaresborough and visitors to our town. I, Mark Hunter, Town Crier of the historic market town of Knaresborough, in the Wapentake of Claro, being a resident of the West Riding of Yorkshire declare:

Celebrating England's greatest county - Knaresborough Town Crier Mark Hunter gives the Yorkshire Day Proclamation at the Market Cross in Knaresborough Castle. (Picture contributed)

"That Yorkshire is three Ridings and the City of York, with these Boundaries of one thousand one hundred and 49 years standing;

"That the address of all places in these Ridings is Yorkshire;

"That all persons born therein, or resident therein and loyal to the Ridings, are Yorkshiremen and women;

"That any person or corporate body which deliberately ignores or denies the aforementioned shall forfeit all claim to Yorkshire status.

"These declarations made this Yorkshire Day in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty four.

"God Save The King”