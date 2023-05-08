Yorkshire has been in full party mode over the weekend in celebration of King Charles III’s coronation - here are some of the highlights.

There have been plenty of gatherings, picnics and street parties all over Yorkshire over coronation weekend. Weather-wise the region has been very lucky as the sun came out for a rare appearance.

There have also been dog shows and fancy dress competitions for the public and their pets to get involved in. From a world-class decorative display at Holgate Windmill to a variety of entertainment with live music, bouncy castles, mini golf, face painting and much more in Easingwold.

Here are some of the best photos that illustrate the public enjoying the entertainment between May 6 and May 7, 2023.

1 . Easingwold Easingwold Coronation Celebration Day was held in the Market Place. This is Olive; a Working Cocker Spaniel, one of the competitors in the Easingwold Coronation Dog Show. Photo: James Hardisty

2 . Easingwold Devon Johnson and Sarah Crane waving their British flags. Photo: James Hardisty

3 . Easingwold Residents and visitors enjoying the celebration games as part of the event. Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Easingwold Edith Strangeway, aged nine, of Stillington, with nine-month-old Rosie, a Chihuahua, winner of the Easingwold Coronation Dog Show. Photo: James Hardisty