News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
23 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million

Yorkshire coronation celebrations: The best photos showing celebrations for King Charles III coronation across the region including in York, Sheffield, Harrogate, Pontefract and Easingwold

Yorkshire has been in full party mode over the weekend in celebration of King Charles III’s coronation - here are some of the highlights.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 8th May 2023, 12:22 BST

There have been plenty of gatherings, picnics and street parties all over Yorkshire over coronation weekend. Weather-wise the region has been very lucky as the sun came out for a rare appearance.

There have also been dog shows and fancy dress competitions for the public and their pets to get involved in. From a world-class decorative display at Holgate Windmill to a variety of entertainment with live music, bouncy castles, mini golf, face painting and much more in Easingwold.

Here are some of the best photos that illustrate the public enjoying the entertainment between May 6 and May 7, 2023.

Easingwold Coronation Celebration Day was held in the Market Place. This is Olive; a Working Cocker Spaniel, one of the competitors in the Easingwold Coronation Dog Show.

1. Easingwold

Easingwold Coronation Celebration Day was held in the Market Place. This is Olive; a Working Cocker Spaniel, one of the competitors in the Easingwold Coronation Dog Show. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Devon Johnson and Sarah Crane waving their British flags.

2. Easingwold

Devon Johnson and Sarah Crane waving their British flags. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Residents and visitors enjoying the celebration games as part of the event.

3. Easingwold

Residents and visitors enjoying the celebration games as part of the event. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Edith Strangeway, aged nine, of Stillington, with nine-month-old Rosie, a Chihuahua, winner of the Easingwold Coronation Dog Show.

4. Easingwold

Edith Strangeway, aged nine, of Stillington, with nine-month-old Rosie, a Chihuahua, winner of the Easingwold Coronation Dog Show. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5