Yorkshire Cancer Research Tadcaster charity shop marks 50th anniversary

The shop first opened its doors in 1971 and has since raised over £2 million to help fund vital research in the region.

Staff and volunteers were presented with a commemorative plaque by the charity’s Chief Executive, Dr Kathryn Scott.

The Tadcaster shop is managed by Linda Park, who alongside a team of long-standing volunteers, ensures the smooth running of the store.

Linda said: “The Tadcaster shop is special because we have a group of really passionate volunteers.

“Some of them have been affected by cancer themselves, others have loved ones who have had cancer.

“It means that we’re all really dedicated to raising money for the charity and helping fund life-saving research in Yorkshire.”

Janet Morley first started volunteering last year after a personal experience with cancer.

Janet was diagnosed with breast cancer, and after a year of treatment was given the ‘all-clear’.

She said: “When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, the doctors told me that ‘there was a plan’ and I was given treatment that saved my life.”

She added: “I wanted to volunteer for Yorkshire Cancer Research to help raise money so that other people can be told the same thing.”

The shop first started trading when local butcher Les Emmott began selling books from a table in his shop to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

After retiring, Les arranged for the opening of the charity shop on Bridge Street, which has since raised over £2 million.

Audrey Fothergill first began volunteering at the Tadcaster shop 34 years ago and worked alongside Les Emmott as a ‘Saturday girl’.

She said: “I first started volunteering because I knew so many people whose lives had been affected by cancer.

“I thought that if I could help to raise money for cancer research, and particularly in Yorkshire, then I can help to make a real difference in the region.

“The best thing about working here is the people, both the fellow volunteers and the people who come in. I still love it after all of these years.”

The shop is the oldest of four charity shops run by Yorkshire Cancer Research, alongside Northallerton, Knaresborough and Ripon.

The charity aims to expand its retail stores to every high street in the region.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “It’s fabulous that we’re celebrating 50 years at Tadcaster.

“There aren’t many shops that have been around for as long as this one and it’s a fantastic achievement.