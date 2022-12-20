Yorkshire Cancer Research in Harrogate's Christmas campaign shines a light on importance of research

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive of Harrogate-based Yorkshire Cancer Research in front of the giant Yorkshire Stars projection at the Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds.

The Harrogate-based charity’s Yorkshire Stars campaign enables the public to dedicate a star to a loved one who has been affected by cancer or who has been a part of their cancer experience - whether that be a researcher, a nurse or a supportive friend.

Each star can be dedicated with a personal message and is being hosted on an online gallery – as well as displayed physically on a Christmas tree in the Yorkshire Cancer Research shop on Oxford Street in Harrogate.

Stars can also be printed out to display at home or to give to a loved one.

The campaign launch last month in Leeds was attended by Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, along with researchers funded by the charity, people affected by cancer and supporters.

Dr Scott said: “The campaign gives people the opportunity to celebrate someone who has recovered from cancer, thank those who have shown their support, recognise someone going through treatment, or remember a loved one who is sadly no longer with us.

"It’s an opportunity to pay tribute to them at what is traditionally a reflective and celebratory time of year."Essential research is being carried out in Yorkshire to help prevent, diagnose and

treat cancer but this research is only possible thanks to the funding generated by our supporters across Yorkshire through campaigns just like this one, which will help save lives in Yorkshire.”

The launch of Yorkshire Stars was also attended by Professor Phil Quirke from the University of Leeds, who leads the charity's Bowel Cancer Improvement Programme, and Professor Mat Callister from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, who leads the charity's Leeds Lung Health Check clinical trial.

Both of them dedicated stars to people they wanted to recognise.

They were joined by Richard Foster, whose lung cancer was discovered early through the Leeds Lung Health Check, and Kate Bartholomew, who has been treated for breast and bowel cancer and now provides a patient perspective to the Bowel Cancer Improvement Programme team.

Mr Foster said: “I can’t overstate the impact that Yorkshire Cancer Research and the Leeds Lung Health Check project has had on my life.

"Without a doubt, it saved my life."

Fortunately, Richard’s cancer was found early when it was easier to treat, and he had surgery to remove it.

But the Yorkshire Stars campaign aims to shine a light on the importance of continued research to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer to help more people like Richard.

Professor Mat Callister, Consultant in Respiratory Medicine at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Honorary Professor at the University of Leeds, said: “Without funding from Yorkshire Cancer Research, the Leeds Lung Health Check programme simply would not have been possible,” he said.

"Thanks to the support of people across Yorkshire, we’ve not only had the opportunity to save lives in Leeds by finding lung cancer early, but we’ve also played a key role in changing lung cancer care nationally by providing the evidence needed to bring lung screening across the country.”

Also in attendance at the Yorkshire Stars Launch were Irene and Michael Collins and Hilary Tammer from Yorkshire Cancer Research charity's Leeds Volunteer Group.