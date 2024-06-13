Yorkshire businesswoman is to open her new shop in Harrogate today after York Fashion Week success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent Yorkshire businesswoman is opening a new shop in Harrogate today.

Although the doors are now officially open, the launch event for Melisanthy will take place at 4pm today, Thursday, June 13.

Located at 16 Cheltenham Parade, the luxury womenswear store is successful York-based entrepreneur Leah Williams’ first venture into Harrogate.

The new fashion boutique will sit alongside Leah William sister brand, Oleria Patisserie, which already boasts two popular cafes in York.

After success at York Fashion Week, pictured , businesswoman Leah Williams is to open Melisanthy luxury fashion store and Oleria Patisserie in Harrogate. (Picture Hannah Lunn Photography)

The acclaimed businesswoman first unveiled Melisanthy last month when she showed her pieces on the runway at York Fashion Week during a show at York Art Gallery.

Her collection was worn by models aged from 19 through to 56, showing both the versatility of her pieces but also how easily each piece can be worn.

Leah Williams said: “It was beautiful to see my pieces on such a range of people.

"Every model stepped onto the runway and looked perfectly regal, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Harrogate’s high street.”

The new Harrogate store is having a soft launch, opening with a capsule collection of dresses, each chosen for their vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes and intricate detailing.

Alongside the collection of dresses, Leah is showing a series of accessories in the boutique, including the luxury handbag collection, “Yorkshire Tartan” designed by Yorkshire artist, Merryn Wilderspin.

Housed within the same space at Cheltenham Parade is Oleria Patisserie, boasting luxury food items from round the world.