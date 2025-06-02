Yorkshire-based Michelin chef Tommy Banks to restore historic pub in Knaresborough

A celebrity Yorkshire chef has taken on a well-known former 18th-century coaching inn near Harrogate and Knaresborough.

A popular destination for generations of foodies, The General Tarleton Hotel and Restaurant was put on the market in May 2024 at the asking price of £1.2 million for the freehold after it was forced to close during the testing times of the Covid years.

The 15-bedroom inn in the village of Ferrensby has now been bought by a new business venture which includes a Michelin chef.

In conjunction with his business partner Matthew Lockwood, brother James Banks and businessman, Neil Armstrong, award-winning chef and TV star Tommy Banks has taken over The General Tarleton as part of a new venture called Jeopardy Hospitality. (JH).

Restoring historic village pub near Harrogate - The Jeopardy Hospitality team includes Tommy Banks, Matthew Lockwood, James Banks, and Neil Armstrong. (Picture contributed)

Boasting a wealth of period charm including oak beams and exposed stone walls and flooring, The General Tarleton was originally built as a coaching inn towards the end of the 18th century.

Tommy Banks said: “Jeopardy Hospitality is an exciting new step for us, bringing new life to places with real history, like The General Tarleton.

"We’re not just reopening pubs, but working to restore them with care and respect for what makes them unique.

"It’s about creating spaces where people can come together, enjoy good food, and connect with local heritage."

Tommy Banks achieved his first Michelin star at the age of 24 and already owns three restaurants in North Yorkshire - The Black Swan at Oldstead, Roots in Marygate in York, and The Abbey Inn, Byland.

The group’s first project under the Jeopardy Hospitality brand, The General Tarleton is set to undergo a sensitive restoration in the coming weeks and reopen later this summer as an eight-bedroom pub with a private dining area, large bar and beer garden.

Tommy said: "While times are still challenging, we believe that growth is important for staying resilient in the UK hospitality scene.

"With rising costs and changing regulations, expanding helps us make the most of our resources."

Jeopardy Hospitality is an opportunity for Tommy and the team to explore new opportunities while keeping the Tommy Banks Group brand intact.