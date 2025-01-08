Yorkshire Air Ambulance unveils stunning drone show to launch its 25th anniversary year

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has unveiled a stunning drone show to launch its 25th anniversary year

In a thrilling start to Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the charity has partnered with world-renowned drone show creators SKYMAGIC to deliver a one-of-a-kind display, celebrating the lifesaving work of YAA in spectacular style.

The breath-taking show, which premiered on Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s YouTube and social media channels, has already captivated hundreds of viewers.

The production, kept tightly under wraps since May 2024, features an extraordinary light display.

The drones first synchronise to form a towering 200ft paramedic walking through the sky, before transforming into a replica of the charity’s iconic yellow H145 D3 helicopter with moving rotors and blades, the show concludes with a powerful ‘thank you’ message recognising the vital public support that keeps YAA’s life-saving missions possible.

Performed live to a small, private audience of YAA staff at Park Lodge Shooting School, a long-standing supporter of the Charity, the show has been kept under wraps until now to coincide with the launch of YAA’s 25th anniversary celebrations and has been released on social media to inspire and thank supporters across Yorkshire.

Adding to the authenticity, the cinematic video, created by Northern Visuals based in Hull, captures the essence of a real-life YAA mission, using the voiced of actual YAA crew members which was recorded during a live incident, creating an immersive and emotional experience that highlights the charity’s lifesaving work.

The show was also generously designed and produced by SKYMAGIC free of charge, making it a truly special gift to mark the beginning of YAA’s milestone year.

Patrick O’Mahony, Creative Director and Co-Founder of SKYMAGIC, said, “With our UK studio in Leeds, we are proud to be supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance celebrate 25 years.

The drone show features recordings from actual callouts for the service

“As one of the world’s leading drone show companies, the skies are our canvas, and there was no more fitting place to tell the story of this incredible charity saving lives in our region.

“We hope our small contribution of a drone show inspires others to donate to this important cause.”

SKYMAGIC, renowned for their high-profile drone shows – including performing for His Majesty Kind Charles III at the 2023 coronation concert at Windsor Castle, marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and even landing a 3D A380 plane on the North Runway of the newly renamed Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi – brought their world-class expertise to this unique collaboration.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Paramedic Sam Berride, said, “Every time I watch the video, I am filled with immense pride.

The charity celebrates 25 years of saving lives in 2025

“The drone show is absolutely breath-taking, and the scale of the production is incredible.

“This one-of-a-kind celebration perfectly highlights the vital work we do and serves as a heartfelt thank you to the people of Yorkshire for their incredible support over the years.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off our 25th anniversary!”

The drone show is just the beginning of a year-long series of events and initiatives to mark Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s milestone 25th anniversary.

Watch the breath-taking drone show and celebrate 25 years of lifesaving missions across Yorkshire by clicking here.