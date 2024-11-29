Yorkshire Air Ambulance called to Harrogate rider after his horse collapses on top of him

A Harrogate rider is to feature on TV after Yorkshire Air Ambulance rushed to his aid when he was crushed beneath a horse.

Joe Billingham, 34, from Harrogate, will feature in Yorkshire Air 999 tonight after the accident which resulted in serious injuries including breaking six ribs.

Without the rapid arrival of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) critical care team the situation might have been even worse.

Mr Billingham was exercising a horse named, Lolli, in an outdoor riding arena when she unexpectedly reared.

Despite his best efforts, the horse ended up by losing her balance and falling backwards, crushing Joe in the process.

The impact left him unable to move or feel his legs, in excruciating pain and struggling to breathe.

Joe said: “As a horse rider, you never think these things will happen to you.

"I’ve ridden horses for three decades but it all happened so quickly.”

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew swiftly diverted to the incident, landing safely in a field adjacent to the paddock to tend to injured Harrogate horse rider Joe Billingham. (Picture contributed)

Concerned witnesses called 999 but local paramedics, first to arrive at the scene, requested back-up from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Already airborne and returning to their RAF Topcliffe base after completing a nearby mission, the YAA crew swiftly diverted to the incident, landing safely in a field adjacent to the paddock.

The swift assessment by YAA paramedics Leanne and Terri-Ann indicated raised red flags for a possible spinal injury.

Using their expertise in severe pain relief, and deploying a Kendrick Extrication Device (KED), Leanne and Terri-Ann decided to transfer Joe to an ambulance.

Following on-scene care, the YAA crew worked with local paramedics to arrange his transfer by land ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

At the hospital, X-rays revealed that Joe had not suffered a spinal fracture but he had broken eight ribs in the fall.

He spent three days in the hospital and is continuing his rehabilitation at home.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Joe said: “I can’t thank the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team enough for the incredible care they gave me that day.

"They made a frightening experience so much more manageable”.

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance, visit www.yaa.org.uk.

Yorkshire Air 999, Quest channel, Friday, November 29, 9pm.