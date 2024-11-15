Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A seasoned climber from North Yorkshire will feature in the latest episode of Yorkshire Air 999, Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) new series airing on Quest tonight (Friday, November 15) at 9pm.

The episode highlights the work of YAA’s emergency response team as they assist Steve Foxley after a devastating fall while abseiling in the Yorkshire Dales. He suffered serious injuries, including fractures to his spine, shoulder and six ribs on his left side.

Steve, then aged 75, had been enjoying a day of climbing at Slipstone Crags with his wife when the accident occurred. As he abseiled down a steep crag, he lost his footing, causing him to flip upside down in his harness.

Left hanging on the rope and struggling to breathe, Steve eventually managed to continue his abseil to the ground. His wife immediately called 999, fearing he had struck his back against the rockface during the fall.

YAA’s team, flying from its base at RAF Topcliffe in Thirsk, was quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, YAA’s pilot faced a challenging landing due to the rocky terrain bordering the moorland.

Once safely on the ground, YAA paramedics Becky and Steve faced a steep and hazardous descent to reach Steve, guided by local mountain rescue team who had arrived shortly before.

Becky said: “He had fallen from quite a height, and access was extremely difficult. We had to carry heavy medical kits down a steep and dangerous path, making it clear that we couldn’t take him back up the same way.”

The initial assessment conducted by the mountain rescue team indicated that Steve had sustained severe injuries, including potential rib fractures, spinal injuries and heel pain. Medics were also concerned about tenderness over his spleen, suggesting potential internal injuries.

YAA and the Mountain Rescue Team worked together to rescue Steve, who fell while abseiling at Slipstone Crags

YAA paramedics immediately initiated pain management, administering a high dose of morphine to alleviate Steve’s severe discomfort.

Explaining the difficulties involved in treating a patient of Steve’s age in such a remote environment, Becky said: “From 65 onwards, we tend to see much more severe injuries as bones become more fragile and the body’s resilience decreases.

“Even when using the correct safety gear, the impact forces during a fall can cause significant damage.”

Working closely together, YAA and Mountain Rescue secured Steve in a vacuum mattress and used specialist hoisting equipment to carefully lift him up the crag face.

The complex manoeuvre required precision and coordination, with mountain rescuers, paramedics and even YAA’s pilot and technical crew member all pitching in to safely transport him to the top without causing further injury.

Once at the top, the YAA team conducted a secondary assessment before loading Steve into the helicopter for a rapid transfer to Leeds General Infirmary, where he spent eight days being treated for his injuries, with doctors originally anticipating a year-long recovery.

Steve has since made a remarkable recovery and has already returned to climbing after just four months thanks to intensive physiotherapy.

Steve said: “I am so thankful to everyone who helped me. The YAA team were fantastic - they managed my pain, kept me calm and got me to the hospital quickly.

“Additionally, the mountain rescue team were essential; without them, I don’t know how they would have gotten me off the crag.”