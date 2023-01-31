The YMCA supports young people who need to escape abusive situations, are fleeing their homes or have become temporarily homeless.

They also find funding for events that provide essential opportunities to develop key skills when facing first-time employment.

Jayne Shackleton, Community and Development Manager at the YMCA spoke about feedback received from young people living in Ripon.

Ready yo help in the newYMCA Charity shop in Ripon - young people model hoodies donated by the Masonic Lodge

She said: “Their main complaint was clear, they just wanted somewhere to go. They weren’t asking for a lot.

"We found feelings of isolation from their community and their peers, with general heightened anxiety since COVID. The biggest concern was mental health, including concern for their parents.

"We planned detached youth work during this time - street based youth work.

"We went to places where they hang out at night, built a relationship with them and developed a safe point of contact.

Jayne Shackleton

“During this time the market square became a target for us, thirty to forty young people were gathering there which can be intimidating for residents.

“Anti-social behaviour was increasing so we set up ‘Hangouts’ to help tackle that.

“Other partnerships were made to discuss anti-social behaviour issues with local authorities.

“We also set up a discreet teens ‘drop in’ event allowing them to dictate the conversation which included an anonymous drop box.

“Anything from body image to love vs blackmail came up.

“Young people are encouraged to share ‘grown up’, often taboo subjects, which can lead to anxiety or poor judgement.”

Ms Shackleton stressed the importance of providing a safe place to discuss negative social issues.

Collaborating with Ripon Library, the YMCA continues to find funding for activity days, art workshops, music workshops, theatre, festivals, including the entrepreneurial ‘Young Leaders’.

She said: "It encourages action and gets young people involved with their community.

"We brainstorm events and support them in finding funds and planning the details.

"It greatly improves their confidence and prepares them for life after school.”

The free events allow children to try out activities they otherwise would not be able to afford.

For those keen to have a louder voice there are even opportunities to be heard by the council.

Ms Shackleton said: “Young people don’t really have a voice politically so we bridge this gap, understanding and supporting their ideas with a ‘youth voice’ forum talking about how it affects them. This is then presented to the council”

Pushing these agendas encourages a sense of identity and respect for their home town.

Importantly, the YMCA aims to understand the social behaviours and struggles of the younger generation.

Their approach is unrestricted by a school curriculum and without parental judgement.

Her main concern is to make these annual events sustainable which requires relentlessly applying for funding.

The YMCA is successfully increasing opportunities for young people in Ripon whilst offering a safe place for those less fortunate.