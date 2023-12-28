YEAR IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2023

With 2024 just around the corner, we take a look at some of the best photos from the last 12 months thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks.
Edie Gregson (aged four), from Harrogate, feeding a four-day-old lamb at 'Spring on the Farm' at Birchfield Ice Cream Farm in Summerbridge Photo: Gerard Binks
Libby Downey lays red carnations at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery at the Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes Service of Remembrance Photo: Gerard Binks
A dog on the picket line supporting the strike by the Royal College of Nursing outside Harrogate District Hospital Photo: Gerard Binks
Lioness Rachel Daly visits Rossett School in Harrogate to unveil a 3G sports pitch named in her honour Photo: Gerard Binks