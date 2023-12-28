News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
We take a look at 19 photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2023We take a look at 19 photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2023
We take a look at 19 photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2023

YEAR IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos showcasing the best moments from across the Harrogate district in 2023

With 2024 just around the corner, we take a look at some of the best photos from the last 12 months thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Dec 2023, 13:01 GMT

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Edie Gregson (aged four), from Harrogate, feeding a four-day-old lamb at 'Spring on the Farm' at Birchfield Ice Cream Farm in Summerbridge

1. BEST PICTURES OF 2023

Edie Gregson (aged four), from Harrogate, feeding a four-day-old lamb at 'Spring on the Farm' at Birchfield Ice Cream Farm in Summerbridge Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Libby Downey lays red carnations at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery at the Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes Service of Remembrance

2. BEST PICTURES OF 2023

Libby Downey lays red carnations at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery at the Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes Service of Remembrance Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
A dog on the picket line supporting the strike by the Royal College of Nursing outside Harrogate District Hospital

3. BEST PICTURES OF 2023

A dog on the picket line supporting the strike by the Royal College of Nursing outside Harrogate District Hospital Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Lioness Rachel Daly visits Rossett School in Harrogate to unveil a 3G sports pitch named in her honour

4. BEST PICTURES OF 2023

Lioness Rachel Daly visits Rossett School in Harrogate to unveil a 3G sports pitch named in her honour Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate