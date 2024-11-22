Write to Father Christmas: Harrogate's free North Pole Post Office is launched for festive season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The North Pole Post Office has reopened in Harrogate with the expectation of handling upwards of 3,000 letters from local children sending their messages to Father Christmas this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Harrogate International Festivals’ each festive season, it’s the fifth year the town’s highly-respected arts charity has run its magical post office in the town centre with the support of Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

After being launched earlier in the week, families are now being invited to visit the North Pole Post Office completely for free to post your child’s letter to Father Christmas and enjoy an enchanting post office setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Cheltenham Parade, the HIF office has had a sparkling North Pole makeover by the elves and is now accepting Christmas post.

The magic of Christmas - Harrogate's North Pole Post Office has been launched by Harrogate International Festivals. (Picture contributed)

No stamps required are required but don't forget to download your letter from Father Christmas from the Harrogate International Festivals website using the QR Code located by the Post Office box.

As an extra festive bonus, grown-ups are being further advised that, when you scan the QR Code, look out for deals and discounts from North Pole partners, including Starling Cafe, The Crown Hotel, The Four Leaf, Jespers, Primark and Althams Travel, for all the family to enjoy.

The North Pole Post Office in Harrogate is open for business until noon on Christmas Eve on Tuesday, December 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can share your pictures of your visit to the North Pole Post Office at @BIDHarrogate and @HarrogateFestivals using the hashtag #HarrogateNPPO

For more information, visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/christmas/north-pole-post-office-until-24-december-2024/