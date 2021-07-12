World's biggest combine harvester makes sneak preview as highly-anticipated Great Yorkshire Show prepares to open tomorrow

Show Director Charles Mills with Anita Rani and CEO Nigel Pulling

TV presenter Anita Rani got a sneak preview of the most technologically advanced combine harvester in the world which is making its debut at the show, thanks to Ripon Farm Services.

Alongside Jules Hudson, Anita will be presenting two-part TV series Today at The Great Yorkshire Show which will go out on Channel 5 at 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The show’s normal capacity has been reduced to meet Government Covid guidelines and it is a sell out. There are no tickets available on the gates this year.

The world’s biggest combine harvester took centre stage today as the 2021 Great Yorkshire Show got ready to open its gates for the first day of the much-anticipated event.

Chief Executive Nigel Pulling, of Yorkshire Agricultural Society which organises the show said they had been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to meet strict criteria to go ahead safely.

He said: “Organising an event of the size and complexity of the Great Yorkshire Show to make it as Covid safe as possible has been a massive challenge for all involved and we have been delighted to have the cooperation of both North Yorkshire and Harrogate councils. The normal timescale for organising the event was shortened because of the changing guidance but we are confident we have put the right measures in place.”

The Leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We have been working very hard with the show organisers to make sure this will be a Covid-secure but also a celebratory occasion to showcase the work and the produce of our farming and rural communities.

“The Great Yorkshire Show is a major event in the regional and national calendar so we are delighted that we have been able to support the organisers to make it happen this year, especially after last year’s cancellation and all the challenges our communities have been through during the pandemic.”

Initiatives to improve safety have including extending the show to four days for the first time. Opening hours have also changed so the Show will now run from 8.00am to 6.00pm Tuesday 13 July to Friday 16 July. This will allow visitors to arrive and leave in a more staggered way to help avoid queues.

Capacity has been limited to a maximum of 26,000 people a day to minimise any potential crowding and to ensure social distancing can be maintained at all times throughout the site.

This will mean that the Show will welcome a total of 104,000 people in total over the already extended four days, instead of the usual 135,000 visitors over three days. Visitors are strongly encouraged to have a Lateral Flow Device test before they come to the Show as part of the “Test before you Travel” campaign.

Anyone who is isolating or exhibiting any Covid symptoms is asked not to attend and to visit the NHS site https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/ for further advice.

Visitors are also requested to download the NHS app before arriving in order to be able to scan QR codes where necessary, such as hospitality areas. Those working at the Show, including catering and trade stands, will be required to have a negative lateral flow test within 24 hours before arriving at the Showground.

This will help to reduce the risk for all those on site. Tickets for the Show are this year in advance only and visitors are asked to print out e-tickets to help with social distancing at the gates.

You will not be able to enter the Show without a ticket – they will not be available on the Gates.

New Covid-safe measures implemented this year include:

• Holding the show over four days, rather than three: Tuesday 13 to Friday 16 July

• Advance tickets only and capping total capacity to 26,000 a day

• Changing the opening hours to 8am to 6pm

• Adapting the Show to use as much outdoor space as possible

• Multiple sanitiser points and changing layouts to avoid pinch points

• Track and Trace will be at the hospitality points

• Reducing the Grandstand capacity to 25% - 30% with tickets purchased in advance

• Extra security to disperse any crowding

• One way system around the Food Hall

• Hall 2 closed to public although the entrance will be a celebrity meet greet

• Face coverings to be worn in all indoor areas, including toilets and the Grandstand, and encouraged when in queues

• Enhanced cleaning

• Table service only at bar areas

Sections that will not feature in this year’s show include the Fashion Show, the WI Stand, the pole climbing competition and the Cookery Theatre in the Food Hall although the Game Cookery Theatre will go ahead as usual.

Last year’s Show was cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions. Instead, it went virtual over three days last July, attracting viewers from more than 40 different countries.