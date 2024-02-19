News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

World famous dance music brand to hold festival in Harrogate on much-loved Stray land

Tickets have gone on general sale for what has been hailed the "biggest dance music festival ever" on the Stray in Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Feb 2024, 12:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Love to be Festival is to take place on the Stray as part of the 30th anniversary of world famous House music brand and record label, famed for events featuring legends including Masters at Work, Todd Terry, Frankie Knuckles, Roger Sanchez and Pete Tong.

Promising a full festival production, two arenas, plush VIP, a food court and much more, Love to Be Festival is set to bring international house music DJs, vocalists, musicians and performers to Harrogate’s much-loved park land at the tail end of summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrogate’s Stray hosts the Fake Festival each year with some of the best rock music tribute acts in Britain.

Most Popular
Previous music event on the Stray in Harrogate - During the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the Stray hosted gigs by Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives. (Picture Gerard Binks)Previous music event on the Stray in Harrogate - During the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the Stray hosted gigs by Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Previous music event on the Stray in Harrogate - During the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the Stray hosted gigs by Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives. (Picture Gerard Binks)

During the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the Stray hosted gigs by Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives.

Since it launched in 1994 at the Music Factory in Sheffield, Love to Be has become one of the hottest names in the UK club scene, renowned for cutting edge club decor, stilt walkers, flamboyant dancers and drag hosts, coupled with the finest resident DJs and world class guests.

Running from 12.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, September 14, Love to be Festival in Harrogate will see a minimum entry age of 18.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

VIP tickets are also on sale, guaranteeing queue jump, access to the VIP area and premium bar, artist meet and greet and main stage viewing.

For tickets, visit: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/love-to-be-festival/#tickets

Related topics:Harrogate