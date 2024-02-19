World famous dance music brand to hold festival in Harrogate on much-loved Stray land

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Love to be Festival is to take place on the Stray as part of the 30th anniversary of world famous House music brand and record label, famed for events featuring legends including Masters at Work, Todd Terry, Frankie Knuckles, Roger Sanchez and Pete Tong.

Promising a full festival production, two arenas, plush VIP, a food court and much more, Love to Be Festival is set to bring international house music DJs, vocalists, musicians and performers to Harrogate’s much-loved park land at the tail end of summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate’s Stray hosts the Fake Festival each year with some of the best rock music tribute acts in Britain.

Previous music event on the Stray in Harrogate - During the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the Stray hosted gigs by Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives. (Picture Gerard Binks)

During the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the Stray hosted gigs by Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives.

Since it launched in 1994 at the Music Factory in Sheffield, Love to Be has become one of the hottest names in the UK club scene, renowned for cutting edge club decor, stilt walkers, flamboyant dancers and drag hosts, coupled with the finest resident DJs and world class guests.

Running from 12.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, September 14, Love to be Festival in Harrogate will see a minimum entry age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad