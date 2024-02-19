World famous dance music brand to hold festival in Harrogate on much-loved Stray land
The Love to be Festival is to take place on the Stray as part of the 30th anniversary of world famous House music brand and record label, famed for events featuring legends including Masters at Work, Todd Terry, Frankie Knuckles, Roger Sanchez and Pete Tong.
Promising a full festival production, two arenas, plush VIP, a food court and much more, Love to Be Festival is set to bring international house music DJs, vocalists, musicians and performers to Harrogate’s much-loved park land at the tail end of summer.
Harrogate’s Stray hosts the Fake Festival each year with some of the best rock music tribute acts in Britain.
During the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, the Stray hosted gigs by Jarvis Cocker, The Feeling and the Pigeon Detectives.
Since it launched in 1994 at the Music Factory in Sheffield, Love to Be has become one of the hottest names in the UK club scene, renowned for cutting edge club decor, stilt walkers, flamboyant dancers and drag hosts, coupled with the finest resident DJs and world class guests.
Running from 12.30pm to 11pm on Saturday, September 14, Love to be Festival in Harrogate will see a minimum entry age of 18.
VIP tickets are also on sale, guaranteeing queue jump, access to the VIP area and premium bar, artist meet and greet and main stage viewing.
For tickets, visit: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/love-to-be-festival/#tickets