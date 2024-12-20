World class hotel near Harrogate wins a staggering 24 awards in 2024
The five-star Grantley Hall located four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate, is privately owned by Valeria Sykes and is loved by superstar celebrities and locals looking for a taste of luxury alike.
Earlier this year it became the only hotel in the UK to earn the Hospitality Assured ‘World Class’ Status, a highly sought-after recognition that celebrates its relentless commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality.
But that’s been far from the only award for the country hotel which boasts the MICHELIN-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall restaurant.
The last 12 months has been a year of extraordinary achievements, adding a host of prestigious awards and accolades to its impressive portfolio, with the distinguished venue securing a total of 24 awards in 2024.
In October, Grantley Hall received another prestigious accolade with the Two MICHELIN Key Distinction from The MICHELIN Guide's newly launched hotel listing.
As one of only a select few hotels in the UK to earn this recognition, it solidified Grantley Hall’s place among the country’s most celebrated luxury destinations.
Grantley Hall’s General Manager, Nuno César de Sá, said: “We know that we are an exceptional hotel that offers something really special for our guests and our award-winning year reflects this.
"I am so incredibly proud of the team, whether they are behind the scenes or front of house – each member of the Grantley Hall family works together to achieve our successes and I cannot thank the team enough for making this happen.”
Earlier in 2024, it was ranked 3rd in the Best Hotels in the UK category in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2024, a prestigious honour that reflects its standing as one of the finest hotels in the country.
The Three Graces Spa at Grantley Hall was crowned Winner of Best Hotel Spa at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025.
Since opening its doors in 2019, Grantley Hall has earned more than 70 awards and accolades in total.
More information at: https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/