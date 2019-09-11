World Champion calls in

Two local schools geared up for the forthcoming UCI World Championships by welcoming a special guest this week.

As Yorkshire 2019’s Rainbow Jersey Tour takes on a lap of the county, Mandy Bishop (née Jones), called in to Riverside Primary in Tadcaster on Tuesday and will visit West Oaks SEN School on Thursday, during a tour of 11 schools.

Many won the Elite Women’s Road Race the last time the UCI Road World Championships were held in Great Britain, in 1982.

And she took along her rainbow jersey and medal, along with a whole host of goodies, to show children.

Schools from every local authority hosting a race start are included on the Tour along with a stop-off in Harrogate, the main base for the Championships.

A variety of additional activities are being planned at the schools to mark the jersey’s visit as excitement grows for Championships.

This once-in-a-generation event takes place between September 22-29 and is preceded by the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on Saturday September 21.

Mandy Jones, 1982 UCI Road World Champion, said: “Becoming World Champion was one of the proudest moments of my life and I’m hugely honoured to be sharing my story with schoolchildren.”

“It’s fantastic that the county is hosting the Championships this year as it’s the perfect way to fire people up about cycling and encourage the next generation to give it a go.

“If we can get more young people out riding bikes for fun, that’s brilliant, and if we inspire a future champion - even better!”

Andy Hindley, CEO of Yorkshire 2019, said: “Of course, we’d have loved to visit every school in the county, and in lieu of that we’ve created a free, downloadable Education Pack which will allow pupils to become equally engaged, irrespective of their location.

“We’re delighted to have Mandy as our guest of honour and hope that she and her jersey will inspire the next generation of cyclists to follow in her footsteps.”

Download the UCI Road World Championships Education Pack at: http://Yorkshire2019.co.uk/championships-info/education-pack

About the 2019 UCI Road World Championships:

The UCI Road World Championships have only been held in Great Britain on three previous occasions, the most recent of which was at Goodwood in 1982. The 2019 Championships will take place in Yorkshire between 22-29 September.

The celebrations will begin on Saturday 21 September when - for the very first time - a UCI-sanctioned, one-day international para-cycling event will take place ahead of the Championships. The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and welcome entries from every Paralympic road racing classification.

The Championships commence on the Sunday with the maiden Mixed Team Time Trial Relay and the programme continues through to Sunday 29 September with Individual Time Trials and Road Races for Junior (17/18 years), Under 23 and Elite male and female riders.

About 1,400 riders are set to compete from 90 countries and the action will be beamed to a global TV audience of over 250 million.

About the rainbow jersey:

The winner of each Individual Time Trial and Road Race event at the UCI Road World Championships is awarded the rainbow jersey – one of the most iconic prizes in the sport. The world champion has the honour of wearing the rainbow jersey when competing in that same discipline for a whole year up to the subsequent UCI Road World Championships.

The rainbow jersey was first awarded in 1927, the year of the first UCI Road World Championships for professional riders. The design has remained much the same ever since. It is predominantly white with five horizontal bands representing the UCI colours around the chest.

The colours of the stripes (blue, red, black, yellow and green) represent the five continents and are the same as those which appear in the rings on the Olympic flag.

After a world champion’s reign is over, that rider is allowed to wear rainbow piping on the sleeve cuffs and collar of their trade team jersey until the end of their career, as testimony to an exceptional achievement.