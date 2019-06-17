Workers to turn warrior to aid air ambulance

Masham-based I’Ansons have set their sights on new fundraising challenge for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, by taking part in this year’s Total Warrior.

The family-run firm that has been in business since 1900 and is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of animal feed based in Yorkshire, has raised over £60,000 through energy savings for the charity over the last three years.

The company has also raised money through renting out their distribution yard to television production crews and the Tour de Yorkshire and by taking part in various funding raising activities, such as the Great North Run.

Their extensive fundraising has led the I’Ansons to win one of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Corporate Supporter Awards last October at the annual Yorkshire Air Ambulance Recognition Awards.

Now 21 I’Anson employees have pledged to take part in the 6K Total Warrior obstacle course at Bramham Park on the June 22 and they have already raised over £400.

Coach company, Atkinsons of Ripon, have also given their support to the I’Ansons by offering to drive them to and from Bramham Park to help limit travel expenses and ensure as much money as possible goes to the charity.

Ged Hall and Hannah Bowe, I’Anson employees and organisers of the firm’s Total Warrior challenge, said: “The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is highly important in the rural areas of North Yorkshire, in particular Masham which is steeped in agriculture and that not easy to access. We’re hoping to raise as much money as we can through this year’s Total Warrior.“

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance provides a life-saving rapid response emergency service 365 days a year.