Workers roll out on bid to aid hospice

Jupiter Blue workers are aiming to raise £10,000 for Boston Spa-based Martin House Children’s Hospice.

A four-man team from the Tockwith-based building products firm recently took part in the Wharfedale Ton, 100-mile cycle ride, which started and finished in Ilkley and passed through Wetherby, Tadcaster and York.

Jupiter Blue have donated £5,000 and the four team members have raised an additional £3,000 so far for Martin House, which cares for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

“We wouild be extremely appreciative if anyone in the local community could help us get closer to the £10,000 fundraising target for Martin House,” said a spokesman for the company.

“Every single donation would be greatly appreciated and would make all the difference.”

They added: “We have chosen to support this well-deserving charity because of the incredible work they do.”