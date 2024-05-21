Work starts on £300,000 scheme to transform care entre in Harrogate at the heart of its community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new scheme costing nearly £300,000 has been launched in Harrogate to improve a healthcare facility rooted in the community.

Since it was built in June 1990, The Fairfax Wellbeing Hub has been running at its capacity for many years but the £278,397 refurbishment will provide extra exercise space and more accessible facilities for users.

Located at Fairfax Avenue, the facility offers a wide range of classes supporting both health care needs and group exercise, including falls prevention, rehabilitation for heart and lung conditions, as well as classes for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease or who have suffered a stroke.

Refurbishment boost - Since it was built in June 1990, The Fairfax Wellbeing Hub in Harrogate has been running at its capacity for many years. (Picture contributed)

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure, Coun Simon Myers, said: “This project will create increased opportunities for our community so that we can provide more specialise programmes for people living with long-term health conditions.

“By creating additional exercise areas, we can help more people to manage their conditions in a space that is local, welcoming and, importantly, is accessible.

"We will help people to move more and live well and feel great.”

The centre at Fairfax has been closed since December with most groups now in alternative venues.

The hub is expected to reopen this September with 50 sessions a week programmed in the main hall and another 25 new sessions already booked in the new space.