Work starts on new play area

Fwd: "Honours Board" in Stables Lane

Work will start on the installation of new play equipment for older children on Stables Lane Park in Boston Spa.

Contractors will start work on Monday, November 29, for a minimum of three weeks but potentially for longer, depending on the weather.

The parish council said that the contractors will start work no earlier than 8am each day, (Monday to Friday), finishing around 4.30pm or when it gets dark.

“The working area, in the north west corner of the Park, will be fenced off for the duration of the works,” said a council spokesman.

“The working area will be secured every evening.

“In addition, the contractors will be using a small portion of the car park for the duration of this activity in order to provide the necessary onsite facilities for their workers.

“These will be positioned at the top end of the car park, as close as possible to the existing play area in order to minimise disruption to Park visitors.

“We are very much looking forward to the opening of this exciting new facility.

“Thanks again to the many local people who supported the bid for funding for this work.