Work starts on 66-bed Tadcaster care home

Highfield is being built at Barkston Ash by Clegg Construction and is owned and will be operated by Barchester Healthcare to provide residential, dementia and respite care for older people in Tadcaster and the surrounding areas.

Senior Property Development Manager at Barchester, Andrew Williams, said: “We are really excited to get this project under way.

“Highfield Care Home will be a fantastic addition to the local community.”

The luxury new home, at Lakeside Approach in the village, has been designed with residents’ comfort in mind with a café for residents to socialise, spa bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms with smart TVs, a choice of lounges, an activities room, a cinema, and in-house hair and beauty salon.

Once open, the home will provide a dedicated Life Enrichment programme which includes a choice of daily activities so that residents can continue to do the things they love, try something new and keep the enjoyment in every day.

Talented chefs will prepare delicious, nutritious home-cooked meals from seasonal menus, created with residents’ preferences in mind.

Lyndon Bowler, Contracts Manager from Clegg, said: “We are delighted to be once again working with our much-valued client Barchester Healthcare.

“We are looking forward to the build process and working closely with the Barchester team.

“This is a fantastic looking building sited in a great location.

“Together with our management team and carefully chosen contractors, we will deliver this project as planned in late 2023.”

Mr Williams was joined at Barkston Ash by Architect, Richard Woodcock, Barchester Development Manager, Joel Turner, Contract Manager, Lyndon Bowler and Project Manager, Michael Hilton to celebrate the ground breaking of this latest site.