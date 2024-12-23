Work is to begin on major new facility in Harrogate NHS as part of £50m investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction is to begin on a major new day case surgery at Harrogate District Hospital.

Progress on this transformative, state-of-the-art project, which is part of a £50 million capital investment funded by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) and NHS England, took a decisive step forward after HDFT signed a contract with Morgan Sindall Construction.

Work on a new two-storey building which will house two new operating theatres, two treatment rooms, a day case ward and imaging department will begin in February 2025 and be completed in 2026.

The new Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre promises to deliver enhanced facilities and services for patients and will see two new MRI scanners, two CT scanners, three x-ray rooms, seven ultrasound scanners, bone density (Dexa) scans and fluoroscopy, which produces real-time footage of tissue and organs inside the body.

Work at Harrogate District Hospital will begin in February 2025 on a new two-storey building which will house two new operating theatres, two treatment rooms, a day case ward and imaging department. (Picture contributed)

Jonathan Coulter, Chief Executive at HDFT said: “The new Day Case Surgery and Imaging Centre is a significant development for HDFT, which will bring numerous benefits and improve on the high quality care provided to our community.

“We know that people who need treatment can be concerned about how long it will be before they are seen.

"The new facilities will allow us to increase elective capacity, so we can undertake more operations and treatment, thereby bring down waiting times.

“As part of the development we will be updating our imaging equipment to enhance our diagnostic capabilities and provide faster, more accurate results, which will in turn lead to quicker treatment."

The new building will occupy the site of the former Therapy Services building which was demolished earlier this year as part of the Trust’s work to eradicate reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

The build is the latest development in HDFT’s transformation programme, which has already seen the redevelopment of the hospital’s Emergency Department and the creation of Emergency Department 2 for minor injuries and illnesses – plus the opening of a Community Diagnostic Centre at Ripon Community Hospital.

Throughout the construction, existing services will be maintained and the impact for patients, visitors, staff and the local community will be minimimised.